Watch Kanye’s Favorite Grime Emcee, Skepta, Shut It Down With a New Video

Photo courtesy of Skepta

Skepta is on fire lately. A few months after appearing onstage with Kanye West at the 2015 Brit Awards to debut ‘Ye’s long-awaited single “All Day” and reportedly hitting the studio together, the London grime king is readying his own new album, #Konnichiwa, for release—in between collaborating with fashion stars, of course.

His new single “Shutdown” just came out on iTunes in the UK today. The Grace LaDoja-directed video shows Skepta and his crew swaggering around London, while we discover that only Skepta can make spitting bars about Fashion Week seem hard as fuck.