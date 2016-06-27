Stoner Doom Icons Sleep are Playing a Benefit Show for the Orlando Shooting Victims

The three wise men behind doom icons Sleep have just announced that they’ll be playing a benefit show to raise funds for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shoooting. They’ll be headlining The Beacham in Orlando on July 26, and will be donating all proceeds from the show to the victims and their families.

Tickets are on sale here—don’t miss out on a chance to both support the victims of a horrific tragedy, and to see one of the most important bands in heavy metal history run play “Dragonaut” live.

The weedians are in the midst of a sort-of world tour with Windhand (one that will take the holy trinity of Pike, Cisneros, and Roeder to a variety of festivals, and hit NYC twice this past week, culminating in a sweaty, intimate, once-in-a-lifetime show at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar).

It’s really heartening to see a metal band of this stature take such a public stand against hate, and to donate such a substantial amount (tickets run thirty bucks a pop, and it’s safe to assume that this will sell out) to such a worthy cause.

Fuck homophobia, hail Sleep!

