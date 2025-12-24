Snoop Dogg Is Headlining the Lions vs. Vikings Christmas Day Halftime Show, and He’s Bringing Some Special Guests

Snoop Dogg is serving up a heaping helping of holiday cheer. The iconic rap star is headlining the Halftime Show during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game on Christmas Day, and he’s bringing along a bunch of special guests.

Dubbed “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party,” the Long Beach Legend will be joined by country music songstress Lainey Wilson. Also showing up will be the voices behind Netflix’s smash-hit KPop Demon Hunters: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who make up the group HUNTR/X.

Snoop has also said that there will be additional surprise guests, but they won’t be revealed until the Halftime Show kicks off live on Christmas Day. “You’ll have to wait until Christmas to see who else joins Uncle Snoop,” Snoop teased. “But trust—it’s gonna be a holiday to remember.”

“NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day?” Snoop went on to say. “We’re servin’ up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

“Christmas Gameday just got a whole lot cooler. We’re uniting two global cultural juggernauts, the NFL and the one and only Snoop Dogg, who will drop the hottest halftime show,” added Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. “As a West Coast girl and huge fan myself, I can confidently say this is the ultimate gift we could give our members. We’re ready to drop it like it’s hot this holiday celebration!”

The Christmas Day Halftime Show will stream live globally on Netflix

The Lions-Vikings game will kick off at 4:30 pm ET from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ahead of that, Netflix will also be streaming the Cowboys-Commanders game. That match-up kicks off at 1 pm ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Pregame coverage begins at 11 am ET.

In addition to Snoop Dogg’s big Halftime Party, Kelly Clarkson is also helping get football fans into the Christmas spirit on gameday. The Emmy and Grammy Award–winning singer will kick off the broadcast. She’ll be delivering a special performance of her hit holiday tune, “Underneath the Tree”.







