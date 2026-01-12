Snoop Dogg Lights up Golden Globe Censors While Presenting Historical Category, Won by ‘Parks and Rec’ Alum

If you’re going to have Snoop Dogg on your broadcast, you should be prepared for anything. The Golden Globes producers found that out the hard way. On January 11, 2026, Snoop appeared on the big award show and quipped that he was “high as a motherf***er.”

Snoop Dogg was on hand for the show to present the new Best Podcast award. The nominees were Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang, Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett’s SmartLess, Mel Robbins’ The Mel Robbins Podcast, and NPR’s Up First.

This marks the first year the Golden Globes have awarded Best Podcast

“I need y’all to loosen up a little bit,” Snoop said when he first came to the stage. “This is the double-G’s, the double-G’s, it’s the Golden Globes, and you’re with the D-O-double-G. So, make sure you enjoy yourself, don’t be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!”

“Best Podcast is a very important category for me,” he went on to say. “Because, before podcasts, I was what y’all would listen to driving around in your cars. To you podcasters, you better hope I don’t get in that game.”

“Shout-out to the Golden Globes for putting the podcast category in this awards show,” Snoop added. “And shout-out to all of the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is.” The legendary rapper then quipped, “I’m high as a motherf**er right now. Y’all had me here too damn long.”

Ultimately, Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang won the award, much to the actress’ delight. “Wow, this is exactly how I pictured it: Snoop giving me the award,” Poehler joked. “Thank you so much!”

‘Good Hang with Amy Poehler’ launched in March 2025

“I don’t know about awards shows, but when they get it right, it makes sense. Thank you so much for this,” the former Parks and Recreation star said. “I just want to say that I know I’m new to this game, I have great respect for this form. I have great respect for all the people that I am nominated with. I am big fans of all of you, except for NPR. Just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. Try harder.”

Pohler continued, “This is an attempt to try to make a very rough and unkind world filled with a little bit more love and laughter, and laughing with people, not at them, and we just have such a good time making it. Thank you so much for letting us make more.”