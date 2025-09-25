Sonic PUBG Collab Leaked by Bizarre Trailer Featuring Sonic Battling Skibidi Toilet

A Sonic PUBG collaboration has been leaked early online. The surprising crossover was reportedly revealed by a bizarre CG teaser video that shows the SEGA mascot battling Skibidi Toilet in the mobile game.

Sonic PUBG Trailer Leaked That Features Skibidi Toilet and Kaiju No 8

Screenshot: PUBG Corporation, SEGA

If you are doing a double-take at that headline, I don’t blame you. But it’s true: apparently, Sonic is going to be battling Skibidi Toilet in PUBG.

The strange crossover was revealed by Sonic Hotspot. The outlet posted the leaked CG trailer, which shows Sonic attacking a giant Skibidi Toilet with the help of the cast from the Kaiju No 8 anime.

“Breaking: a CG teaser of the Sonic x PUBG Mobile collab has been leaked. In it, Sonic helps Kaiju No 8 fight Skibidi Toilet.”

According to the outlet, the Sonic PUBG collaboration is set to launch sometime in October. It should be pointed out that the collaboration is so far only rumored to be for PUBG Mobile and not the base PC game.

Screenshot: BlueSky @sonicstadium.org

Sonic players, of course, had a divisive reaction to the crossover. Which is again understandable. I can’t imagine many lifelong SEGA players even know what a Skibidi Toilet is.

On social media, many fans joked that “nothing feels real anymore” and asked, “what timeline are we even in.” I totally get the sentiment. If this leak is true, we are truly in the darkest timeline.

Not the Only Sonic Crossover Lately

Screenshot: PUBG Corporation

It seems like SEGA is really open to crossovers lately, as the Sonic Fortnite collaboration just launched recently. In the battle royale, players can purchase a Porsche 918 Spyder vehicle that features decals based on popular Sonic characters. For example, there is a red version of the car that features Knuckles on the side door.

The Fortnite collaboration also features shoes that players can equip. In the shop, there are two variants of the Puma sneakers. One is black and red and is based on the design of Shadow. The other kicks cosmetic features Sonic, and is themed around the classic Green Hill Zone level from the 1991 Sega Genesis title. The Sonic Fortnite collaboration will officially end on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

Screenshot: Epic Games, SEGA

So if you want any of the SEGA-themed items in Fortnite, you have a few weeks to pick them up. At the time of writing, there is still no official date for the Fortnite PUBG Mobile collaboration. Although leaks claim that the crossover is set to debut sometime in early October. If true, we should get an official announcement soon. With this CG trailer leaking recently, I imagine a reveal isn’t too far off at this point.