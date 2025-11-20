The Sonos Ace Headphones Are on an Early Black Friday Sale

Sonos has gone a bit crazy with the deals this year, even compared to last year. While the pickings were ok in 2024, the early Black Friday deals couldn’t hold a candle to the breadth of deals on Sonos gear this year. More is on sale, and the prices are better.

The Sonos Ace headphones have been around since June 2024, but that’s not long in the world of headphones. If you’ve been kicking yourself for not picking up a pair yet, then ease up on yourself, because your procrastination has saved you $120 off the retail price.

Videos by VICE

more features, less money

Sonos added TV Audio Swap to Ace headphones in June 2025. It lets two people listen to the same TV audio in sync, as long as each of them is listening through their own pair of Sonos Ace headphones that are connected wirelessly to a Sonos soundbar.

As part of the same update, Sonos also introduced TrueCinema, which “understands the dynamics of your space, acoustically treats it, and makes it sound like you have a beautifully tuned 3D audio system right in your headphones,” as Sonos put it.

The Ace has active noise cancellation (ANC), which uses software to detect unwanted noise in your surroundings and then play targeted sound waves to cancel it out. It’s more effective at blocking environmental noise than simply relying upon the physical barrier of the ear cups over your ears.

The ANC also adapts to your hair, glasses, and hats by detecting whether any of these cause “sound leaks” by interfering with the seal of the ear cups to your head, and when you’re taking a phone call while wearing them and ANC is enabled, it’ll filter in just a little bit of your own voice when you’re talking.

Maybe that’ll stop those moments where you realize you’re shouting and everyone is looking at you, all because you couldn’t hear the volume of your own booming voice.