Southwest Flight Delayed After Woman Got Naked and Demanded to Get Off

A Southwest Airlines plane was forced to return to its gate, delaying a flight from Houston, Texas to Phoenix, Arizona after a woman decided to strip down to nothing.

The passenger apparently took off all her clothes and started screaming and moving throughout the plane before takeoff. Thankfully, the plane was still taxiing down the runway rather than already taking off or being mid-air when the disturbance occurred.

Originally, the woman remained clothed but started demanding airline staff to let her off the plane.

“I do remember her saying that she wanted to get off the flight,” one passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, told 12News. “She started, like, jumping up and down, screaming at the top of her lungs.”

According to the passenger, the woman also screamed that she was bipolar. She then began to hit parts of the plane and take off her clothes.

“It was so shocking and, you know, it came to a complete surprise to everyone,” one passenger said. “It was very evident that she was having a mental breakdown.”

At first, the other passengers tried to remain calm and ignore the incident. However, the situation escalated after the woman “put her whole body onto the woman flight attendant, and was rubbing all over her,” one of the witnesses recalled.

Once the pilot returned the plane to its gate and airline staff opened the door, “The lady just runs out of the airplane, and who knows where she went,” a passenger said.

In a statement to 12News, Southwest Airlines said: “Local law enforcement met Flight 733 from Houston to Phoenix Monday afternoon after it returned to the gate because of a Customer situation onboard. We’ve reached out to customers to apologize for the delay and appreciate their patience as our teams worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”