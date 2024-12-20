Finally. Spas Are Offering Beer Baths.

If you’re looking for the latest spa trend that comes with questionable health benefits but sounds too stupid not to try, look no further than beer baths.

Is soaking in a tub of beer good for your skin? Maybe? Who cares. Soak in beer the way you probably only imagined you could back in college when you could actually stomach a whole beer, possibly many more, without feeling like a bloated corpse.

Places like Piva Beer Spa in Chicago and My Beer Spa in Orlando are offering customers the chance to soak in tubs filled with beer barley and brewer’s yeast. The locations claim the ingredients are filled with all sorts of things that will make your skin beautiful and your body healthier, like antioxidants that exfoliate to improve skin elasticity so you can stretch your face out like that lady from Brazil.

They also say beer baths have antibacterial properties which I guess is somehow beneficial if you’ve always dreamed of drowning in hand sanitizer. And they say that the epidermal growth factor in barley can clear your acne. If beer could clear acne there would be a lot more teenagers out there smelling like dive bars.

Is any of this backed up by a series of rigorous scientific studies? Probably not. But you’re focusing on the wrong thing here. These spas are giving you the chance to dip your butt in a vat of Bud Light or whatever. Sure, you can do it yourself on the cheap if you dump several of Milwaukee’s Best tall boys into your bathtub, but you know it won’t be the same. There’s no way to replicate that feeling of pissing in someone else’s giant tub of beer at home. You just can’t do it.

For anyone reading this interested in a beer bath but concerned that the yeast may cause a vaginal yeast infection, never fear for the New York Post spoke to a New York City dermatologist named De. Joshua Zeichner who said women shouldn’t be concerned about that, as long as they rinse off after a beer soak. So, ladies, and those who identify as such, go ahead and soak that puss in suds all you like.