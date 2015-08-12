Spiced Chickpeas Recipe

Servings: 8-10

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 medium red onions, sliced thinly lengthwise

1 head of garlic, peeled, with cloves sliced thinly

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon whole fennel seed

1 tablespoon whole coriander seeds

2 teaspoon whole cumin

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

sprinkle of chili flakes

1 pound bag of chickpeas, cooked OR 5 cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

fresh cilantro, for garnish

Directions

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, pour in the olive oil. Add the chopped onion and garlic and stir. Cook until they start to appear translucent, adding salt and pepper along the way.

2. Meanwhile, toast your whole spices in a dry skillet over medium high heat, shaking the skillet periodically to ensure even toasting. This shouldn’t take very long—ideally you will smell them toasting and pull them before they take on a dark, burnt color.

3. In a food processor, grind those babies up, or angrily beat them in a Ziploc bag while shouting the name of your most oppressive FRENEMY (cheaper than therapy).

4. Add the freshly ground spices as well as the cardamom, smoked paprika, and cayenne. Stir to coat, continue to salute until the onions start to caramelize, and take on a beautiful sunset-y hue. If the mixture feels to dry, add oil—there can never be enough.

5. When you are feeling confident about the onions, add the chickpeas and stir to incorporate. Cook for about 10 minutes, to take that fresh from-the-can taste out of them. Taste for seasoning, add more salt if needed. Serve either hot or room temp, garnished with cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil.

From The Dinner Bell: A Summer Lunch for Saipua