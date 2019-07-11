Spiced Mixed Nuts Recipe

Makes 4 cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
¼ cup|45 grams dark brown sugar
¼ cup|50 grams white granulated sugar
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon onion powder
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 large egg white, room temperature
½ cup|60 grams pecans
½ cup|75 grams pumpkin seeds
½ cup|60 grams walnuts
½ cup|75 grams whole almonds
Directions
- Heat oven to 300°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, granulated sugar, salt, cinnamon, garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder, and cayenne pepper until combined and free of lumps.
- In a larger bowl, beat the egg white until foamy. Add the spice mixture and nuts and toss to coat evenly. Spread out the nuts onto the prepared baking sheet and bake, stirring once halfway, for about 45 minutes, or until browned. Cool completely. Break apart any large chunks. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
