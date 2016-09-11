Large-Scale Porcelain Sculptures Channel a Friendly Alien Species

Hundreds upon hundreds of porcelain shards unite into curious sculptures that look part porcupine, part dragonfruit, and part coral reef. The series of sculptures on display are titled Nomad and are the first solo presentation from artist Zemer Peled. Born in Israel, Peled’s work is made entirely from ceramic elements, colored in light citrus, candy colors, and supple whites.

The show’s description states the artist drew significant inspiration from the migration of birds, and the “sweep of [their] feathers,” thus reflecting the larger “dynamism of nature, but also the startling strangeness of a life lived in transition.”

Each alien object seems delicate and soft, asking to be felt with the hand—though any courteous art-viewer who practices a “look and don’t touch” etiquette can see the works are true successes in conveying sculptural texture. Peled imparts a living, breathing quality to every one of her sculptures. Full of natural grace, her work appears weightless, like a passing breeze may unintentionally disrupt their organic shapes.

Never Look Back, 2016. Porcelain shards, ceramic, wooden base, 58 x 30 x 30 in

Never Look Back, detail

Under the Arch , 2016. Porcelain shards, ceramic, wooden base, 63 x 36 x 36 in

Untitled 5, 2016. Ceramic, 12 x 19 x 19 in

Black Dream 2, 2016. Ceramic, 10.5 x 10.5 x 5 in

Nomad by Zemer Peled begins showing at Mark Moore Gallery September 10th. The exhibit closes at the end of October.

Learn more about Zemer Peled here.

