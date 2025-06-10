'Splatoon Raiders' For Switch 2 Announced - It's A Spinoff Featuring 'Splatoon 3's' Deep Cut

Nintendo surprised fans by quietly announcing Splatoon Raiders for the Switch 2 on the Nintendo Today app. The new spinoff title features Splatoon 3 announcer trio Deep Cut and looks to be more story-driven. Could this be a Splatoon single-player game?

‘Splatoon Raiders’ Switch 2 Revealed, and It Might Be Single-Player?

Screenshot: Nintendo

If you somehow missed the announcement of Splatoon Raiders, you aren’t alone! Nintendo unexpectedly dropped the major game announcement on the Nintendo Today app in the early morning hours of June 10. So, it might be time to install the app, as the Big Red is apparently making huge reveals on it now!

The Splatoon Raiders announcement trailer reveals that the game is centered around Deep Cut’s Shiver, Frye, and Big Man. In the cinematic clip, the trio is looking for the Spirhalite Islands before their plane crashes. It’s hard to tell whether this game is a single-player game or not. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn’t provided any press material. However, the trailer shows a lot of single-player-looking activities, such as fishing and open-world exploration.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The trailer does confirm one aspect of the game, though, as it states we are playing as a mechanic. “Playing as a mechanic, you’ll go on an adventure in the mysterious Spirhalite islands, alongside Deep Cut.” A part of me even considered it being a survival game, as the trailer has them exploring an island and shows a generator of sorts. Regardless, we know it’s a Splatoon spinoff title, and the trailer appears to show the game being more narrative-driven.

Who do you Play as in the Spinoff?

Play video

If you didn’t play Splatoon 3, the new trailer may be a bit confusing at first. The main cast in the new game is known as Deep Cut, the announcers who took over for the Squid Sisters and Off the Hook. They basically announce the multiplayer game’s Splatfest events and in-game updates.

It appears that Splatoon Raiders will also feature you playing as a custom character who is a mechanic. The spinoff might even have co-op, as a few clips show multiple custom Octolings and Inklings in it. Regardless, the game will mainly center around the player going on adventures with Splatoon 3 announcers Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.

As far as when Splatoon Raiders will release, the trailer doesn’t give us a time window or date. The only thing known so far is that it’s releasing exclusively for the Switch 2. With Nintendo being tight-lipped about the system’s schedule going into the fall, perhaps we’ll get the spinoff in holiday 2025? But at this point, this is all speculation. The trailer is really cool, though!