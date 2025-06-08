Nintendo Switch 2: The First Day

I’ve spent the last couple of months eagerly anticipating the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 for multiple reasons. First and most obvious, it’s a new console launch. Secondly, my daughter stepped on my Switch OLED, and I opted to wait versus pay for repairs. So, that’s been driving a lot of my desire to get my hands on the new console. I didn’t have nearly as bad a time pre-ordering as some did. I actually secured one in about 15 minutes.

While I did have to wade through the treacherous paranoia of having pre-ordered with Walmart, everything ended up going off without a hitch. I got my Nintendo Switch 2 on June 6th. I never believed they would get it to me on the 5th anyway. Because of some more important things going on that day (your boy got engaged a few weeks ago), I had to wait to get a full day in. So, on June 7th, I fired it up. This is how that day went.

Nintendo switch 2 setup

Screenshot: Anthony Franklin II

My Switch OLED was still operable to an extent. Something I was grateful for, as I had no desire to possibly lose anything I had on it. After some wrangling with getting the older console up and running, I was able to navigate to the data transfer screen and get my Nintendo Switch 2 ready to go. That part of the setup? Seamless. It took probably three to four minutes once I got the consoles next to each other.

Once the transfer was done, I was surprised to see how many of my older games just popped up on the screen. I hadn’t yet redeemed my Mario Kart World code, so I was met with a number of my backlogged buddies. And I fully expected to be met with a blank screen and then go into my library to get everything put together. I noticed the Virtual Game Card system was automatically applied to all of my games. Something I thought would only happen upon downloading them. But nope. Once they’re on the Nintendo Switch 2, that’s what they are.

After that, I started looking over the system itself to get reacquainted with it. It’s mostly the same as the Nintendo Switch, but it feels so much sturdier. It’s for sure heavier, but it’s crazy how much it makes the original console feel like a toy in retrospect. I once said that the Wii U was a global beta test for the Switch. Well, given the improvements to the design and feel of the Switch 2, it makes the OG feel like a beta test for this. Larger Joy-Cons and a bigger screen make all the difference. I loved holding it, and I didn’t experience any of the fatigue in my hands that I used to.

Getting into the games

Screenshot: Anthony Franklin II

I actually didn’t fire up Mario Kart World first. I wanted to see how older games ran on the system. I’d heard some things about how much better Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was running, and went there first. And, yes, it’s a much smoother and faster experience. I also spent some time knocking the rust off since I’ve been talking quite a bit of trash in the lead-up to the release. I need to make sure I can cash those checks.

As far as other games, NBA 2K25 was 8 bucks, and for the folks like me who love having sports games on the portable, I felt it was only right to let y’all know what was up. It’s kind of sluggish. Oddly enough, more so in MyCareer than MyLeague. As always, the basketball itself is good, and dodging the ever-present 2K sales pitch remains annoying as hell. Can’t recommend it, though, just because it runs so weird. Remember: “Hov’ did that so hopefully you won’t have to go through that.”

I started up Metroid Dread and both Zelda games, and I did see some improvement in load times. The interesting thing about the Zelda improvement is that I haven’t yet upgraded to the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of either game. So, I’d imagine it’s even better there. Beyond that, I got some older indie games going to see how they would fare, and the results were good across the board. It’s awesome to see how much work was done to make sure that the transition would be as smooth as it is.

The ‘mario kart world’ review is coming

Screenshot: Anthony Franklin II

I do have a Mario Kart World review coming, but I need more than one day to give y’all that. I’m not particularly interested in being the fastest to anything when it comes to this stuff. If nothing else, when you read anything I write, you’ll know I put some time into it before speaking on it. So, look for that to come likely at the end of the week.

The first day has been pretty good so far. Each of the improvements made to make this console possible is felt almost immediately. The user experience as a whole is much faster than on the OG Switch. The eShop (thankfully) is not even close to being as sluggish as it used to be. And the integration with the Nintendo Switch App is great. Getting screenshots onto my phone used to be a pain in the ass. Every single one you see here took me less than 10 seconds to move from system to phone as a group.

I’m looking forward to seeing how developers take advantage of this. I’ve heard nothing but good things about how Cyberpunk 2077 runs on the console, and that’s with the entire game on the cartridge. So, that will be something I give a shot, especially given that my PS5 save can be brought over. I’m also interested in how Street Fighter 6 plays. Down the road, I’d like to make Nintendo Switch 2 my primary Madden console, so hopefully, EA gets their act straight on that. And of course, I’ll be right there when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gets here. So far, so good, Nintendo. It’s nice to have my handheld gaming back.