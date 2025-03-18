‘Split Fiction’ Releases Its First Update, Listening to Players

I’m the biggest public hater of Hazelight Studios, Josef Fares, and everything they do and strive for. Legally, Anthony had to ignore my request to rate Split Fiction a 0 — which, for us, would be a “Do Not Recommend.” But, unfortunately, the game’s doing splendidly. Across both Metacritic and OpenCritic, Split Fiction has garnered a 90+ aggregate score. Additionally, the game surpassed one million units sold in two days. Just read what Anthony said. He’s lucky I can’t demand his termination without “probable cause” or whatever.

“That the story of Split Fiction could be looked at as a commentary on AI is not lost on me. AI can’t do what these people just did. You need humans to make the end of this game happen. You need people who care about what they do — who put themselves wholeheartedly into what they do — to make something this incredible. From a pure gameplay perspective, what I experienced shouldn’t be possible, and yet, they pulled it off seamlessly. Split Fiction is an outstanding commentary on friendship, opening up, and creativity that everyone must experience.”

Pfft. Yeah, okay. …Actually, I’m now being told I have to “get to the point” of this article. So, without further complications, here’s the latest Split Fiction update.

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

‘split fiction’ march 17 patch details

“We have just released an update for Split Fiction. This update aims to fix a number of issues that the community has helped us identify since launch.”

Various localization and subtitle fixes across all languages

Fix the rolling wheel in “Royal Palace” not moving fast enough to complete the puzzle when playing with more than 150 FPS

Fix the magnetized harpoon in “Down the Rabbit Hole” not taking into account camera sensitivity settings for aiming

Fix not being able to stand inside the big pots in “The Legend of the Sandfish” (very important for immersion)

Fix several minor visual glitches and pops visible during online play

Improve the tutorial prompts in “Walking Stick of Doom” to be more clear about available actions

If you want, I guess you can purchase Split Fiction through PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series S/X.