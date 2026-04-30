Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite Release Date Revealed – Skins & Bundle Price Leaked

Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite skins have been leaked early online after the v40.30 update went live. Dataminers have revealed that Ashoka and Anakin Skywalker are coming to the Epic Games battle royale soon. Here is when the Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite release date is rumored to drop, and when the new outfits go live in your region.

Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite Skins Leaked (First Look)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The V40.30 update has now been released, which means dataminers have uncovered a wave of coming to the game. However, leakers have also confirmed that the rumored Star Wars Clone Wars collab is not only real, but that it’s being added to the item shop very soon.

Videos by VICE

The Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite skins include Ashoka and Anakin Skywalker. More importantly, we also got a preview of what the new cosmetics actually look like in-game. For your convenience, here are some images to give you a first look at the new Star Wars Clone Wars skins.

Anakin Skywalker (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Ashoka (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

When Is Star Wars Clone Wars Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: X @FN_Assist

According to dataminers, the Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite collab release date is rumored to be Thursday, May 1, 2026. Yes, you read that right. If accurate, that means the new Star Wars cosmetics will be dropping into the battle royale within the next 48 hours. However, this isn’t 100% confirmed, as there are multiple Star Wars cosmetics apparently releasing soon.

The Ashoka and Anakin Skywalker skins should hit the Fortnite Item Shop at 5pm / 8pm ET. However, trying to figure out when that is in your specific time zone can get a little confusing. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Below is a table that shows when the Clone Wars Fortnite skins go live in every major region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM May 1, 2026 North America (ET) 8:00 PM May 1, 2026 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM May 1, 2026 United Kingdom (BST) 1:00 AM May 2, 2026 Europe (CEST) 2:00 AM May 2, 2026 Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM May 2, 2026 New Zealand (NZDT) 12:00 PM May 2, 2026 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM May 2, 2026 South Korea (KST) 9:00 AM May 2, 2026

As mentioned above, while the May 1 release date might change, the release times will stay the same. If we do get a different release window, we’ll update the chart.

Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite Bundle Items & Price

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @HypeX, ShiinaBR

As mentioned above, the Clone Wars Fortnite collab will feature two skins: Ashoka and Anakin Skywalker. However, both characters will also get their own back bling and pickaxe. Thankfully, dataminers appeared to have leaked the entire crossover, so we have a pretty good idea of every cosmetic item in the set.

Here is a list of everything in the Star Wars Clone Wars bundle:

Ashoka (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Anakin Skywalker (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Fishstick Carbonite (Back Bling): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Stormtrooper Kicks (Shoes): 1,000 V-Bucks

1,000 V-Bucks Star Wars Clone Wars Bundle: 3,000 V-Bucks

The above pricing is an estimation based on recent Fortnite cosmetic bundles. Epic Games doesn’t actually confirm skin prices before they release, so all we can do is guess. However, new cosmetic item bundles always have a 40% discount when they launch.

Where things get tricky is the Stormtrooper Kicks and Fishstick Carbonite Back Bling might not be a part of the Clone Wars set. Apparently, they are rumored to be included in a separate Star Wars UEFN crossover. If that’s the case, then the Clone Wars Fortnite bundle should cost around 3,000 V-Bucks. But again, that’s just a guess.