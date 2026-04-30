Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite Release Date Revealed – Skins & Bundle Price Leaked

Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite skins have been leaked early online after the v40.30 update went live. Dataminers have revealed that Ashoka and Anakin Skywalker are coming to the Epic Games battle royale soon. Here is when the Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite release date is rumored to drop, and when the new outfits go live in your region.
Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite Skins Leaked (First Look)
The V40.30 update has now been released, which means dataminers have uncovered a wave of new Fortnite skins coming to the game. However, leakers have also confirmed that the rumored Star Wars Clone Wars collab is not only real, but that it’s being added to the item shop very soon.
Videos by VICE
The Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite skins include Ashoka and Anakin Skywalker. More importantly, we also got a preview of what the new cosmetics actually look like in-game. For your convenience, here are some images to give you a first look at the new Star Wars Clone Wars skins.
Anakin Skywalker (Skin)
Ashoka (Skin)
When Is Star Wars Clone Wars Coming to Fortnite?
According to dataminers, the Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite collab release date is rumored to be Thursday, May 1, 2026. Yes, you read that right. If accurate, that means the new Star Wars cosmetics will be dropping into the battle royale within the next 48 hours. However, this isn’t 100% confirmed, as there are multiple Star Wars cosmetics apparently releasing soon.
The Ashoka and Anakin Skywalker skins should hit the Fortnite Item Shop at 5pm / 8pm ET. However, trying to figure out when that is in your specific time zone can get a little confusing. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!
Below is a table that shows when the Clone Wars Fortnite skins go live in every major region:
Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite Release Date & Times (All Regions)
|Region
|Local Time
|Date
|North America (PT)
|5:00 PM
|May 1, 2026
|North America (ET)
|8:00 PM
|May 1, 2026
|Canada (ET)
|8:00 PM
|May 1, 2026
|United Kingdom (BST)
|1:00 AM
|May 2, 2026
|Europe (CEST)
|2:00 AM
|May 2, 2026
|Australia (AEDT)
|10:00 AM
|May 2, 2026
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|12:00 PM
|May 2, 2026
|Japan (JST)
|9:00 AM
|May 2, 2026
|South Korea (KST)
|9:00 AM
|May 2, 2026
As mentioned above, while the May 1 release date might change, the release times will stay the same. If we do get a different release window, we’ll update the chart.
Star Wars Clone Wars Fortnite Bundle Items & Price
As mentioned above, the Clone Wars Fortnite collab will feature two skins: Ashoka and Anakin Skywalker. However, both characters will also get their own back bling and pickaxe. Thankfully, dataminers appeared to have leaked the entire crossover, so we have a pretty good idea of every cosmetic item in the set.
Here is a list of everything in the Star Wars Clone Wars bundle:
- Ashoka (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
- Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
- Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- Anakin Skywalker (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
- Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
- Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- Fishstick Carbonite (Back Bling): 500 V-Bucks
- Stormtrooper Kicks (Shoes): 1,000 V-Bucks
- Star Wars Clone Wars Bundle: 3,000 V-Bucks
The above pricing is an estimation based on recent Fortnite cosmetic bundles. Epic Games doesn’t actually confirm skin prices before they release, so all we can do is guess. However, new cosmetic item bundles always have a 40% discount when they launch.
Where things get tricky is the Stormtrooper Kicks and Fishstick Carbonite Back Bling might not be a part of the Clone Wars set. Apparently, they are rumored to be included in a separate Star Wars UEFN crossover. If that’s the case, then the Clone Wars Fortnite bundle should cost around 3,000 V-Bucks. But again, that’s just a guess.