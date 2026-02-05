Starfield PS5 Release Date Reportedly Leaked for April 2026

The Starfield PS5 release has reportedly been leaked online. According to PSN dataminers, the Bethesda Sci-Fi RPG is finally set to launch in Spring 2026. Here is also what we know so far about a potential Starfield Switch 2 port.

This latest rumor comes from gaming analyst Zuby Tech. In a recent report the account posted on X, Starfield’s new launch date for the PlayStation 5 has supposedly been leaked early online. The leak is speculated to have come from a PSN datamine, which supposedly listed the game’s new release window on the site’s servers.

According to leaks, the Starfield PS5 release date is April 7, 2026. However, it should be pointed out that Bethesda themselves have not confirmed this. While game dates leak all the time on PSN, this is still very much in the rumor category. So take this with a major grain of salt. However, based on what was posted, it appears Starfield PS5 will finally launch this April.

Interestingly, it’s also being reported that two editions of the game will be released on PSN at launch. The leak specifically states there will be a “Standard Edition” and a “Premium Edition.” Unfortunately, the Starfield PS5 leak doesn’t also reveal what the pricing will be for each version. The premium edition could include various DLC packs, such as the Shattered Space expansion which launched in 2025.

Will There Be a Starfield Switch 2 Edition?

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation of a Starfield Switch 2 edition. However, a major leak back in August 2019 said the port was in development. While most rumors are just pure speculation, this one has some juice behind it. The Starfield Switch 2 port leak came from prolific insider Nate The Hate.

If you aren’t aware, Nate has a really good track record of posting credible leaks. In fact, he was recently voted as the top gaming leaker on Reddit for all 2025. Yes, that’s an actual thing. Point being, Nate The Hate has previously leaked that a Starfield Switch 2 port would be releasing sometime in 2026.

With the Nintendo Partner Showcase Direct happening today (February 5, 2026), the Starfield Switch 2 edition could get announced during it. Interestingly, a Fallout 4 Switch 2 port has already been leaked ahead of the showcase. That means Bethesda already plans to be featured in the Nintendo Direct in some capacity.

Starfield Switch 2 Port Might Be Delayed or Cancelled

According to insider Shinobi602 the Starfield Switch 2 port might be delayed or even cancelled. In a February 5 post on ResetEra the gaming insider wrote: “That’s been pushed out. And might not even come out at all.” Although it’s unclear if the project itself is fully cancelled.

If true, it means that we won’t be getting a Starfield Switch 2 edition anytime soon. Based on what Shinobi has revealed, it seems like the port isn’t as far along as many thought it was. Or perhaps Bethesda ran into trouble porting it to the handheld console? At this point its all speculation.