‘Starfield’ Released a Major Patch, Addressing Many Issues

Ah, Starfield. A Bethesda winner that shot out of the gate with all the adoration in the world! …And then, slowly, the gaming public began to turn on it. Sadly, it would seem as though Starfield is a case of “It’s in its full stride when everyone has mostly moved on from it.” That doesn’t mean its biggest patches should be ignored, however!

Indeed, Starfield dropped its 1.14.74 patch, tackling more than a few of the game’s most prominent bugs and glitches! Without further ado? Let’s get into the nitty-gritty, shall we?

Videos by VICE

‘starfield’ patch 1.14.74 details

General ‘Starfield’ Tweaks and Fixes

General performance and stability improvements.

The uncapped frame rate option is available again for Xbox Series X users.

The Message of the Day now displays more consistently on the Xbox.

Addressed an issue where some console commands did not disable certain achievements.

Shattered Space will now show ownership correctly for Steam users.

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

Gameplay Adjustments

The Annihilator Particle Beam damage-over-time effect no longer triggers companion reactions.

Resolved a Leadership skill issue that could cause companions to not speak up.

Improved function of the stealth bar while around crowd NPCs.

Addressed an issue where destroyed ships could load in without collision.

Addressed an issue where loading a save the relied on missing content could place the player in an undesirable location.

Tracker’s Alliance – Roach will now accurately track the number of completed bounties.

Tracker’s Alliance – Bounty targets will now appear in Akila, Gagarin, and Cydonia.

Tracker’s Alliance – Fixed an issue where the player could receive additional credits by extorting the target and then killing them.

Tracker’s Alliance – Bounty targets should now have a larger variety of appearances.

Tracker’s Alliance – Bounty targets will now be removed after being dealt with and leaving the area.

Tracker’s Alliance – Extorting or bribing a bounty target is no longer a guaranteed success.

‘Starfield’ Quest Fixes