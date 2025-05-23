‘StarVaders’ Is a Deckbuilding Roguelike That Reminds Me of ‘Mega Man Battle Network’ (Review)

My Game Boy Advance got a lot of work back in the day when Mega Man Battle Network dropped. The grid-based action RPG had me in the meanest of chokeholds. And short of buying the collection and playing them all over again, I’ve been searching for a new game that hits those same highs. I believe StarVaders is that game.

The game mixes Slay the Spire, Battle Network, and Space Invaders. You draw cards at the beginning of your turn, and invaders are placed on the opposing side. You can move anywhere on the board provided you have a movement card to use, but if the invaders reach the bottom three rows, a “Doom” counter will start. The counter increases with each turn/invader in those rows. Once the “Doom” level reaches five, it’s a wrap on your run.

The various cards you can build your deck with give you all kinds of attacks, from one that shoots in a V-pattern, another that lets you fire off a mine that can be shot to damage enemies around it, and other attack/support cards. The catch is that you have a heat meter that increases with every card usage, and your heat goes up by the amount listed on the card. If you overheat, your cards burn up, become unusable, and your turn ends. Some cards can be used to get a little extra heat depending on how they’re used.

Balancing your heat level in StarVaders and being aggressive and willing to overheat becomes a major part of the strategy. One encounter I had involved spider enemies that dropped a web on an adjacent tile. The web itself does nothing but present an obstacle to the opponent. But if they’re in the way, you gotta blow a card to destroy it. Not a problem with one, but when you have six or seven to deal with, it’s a different situation. I’d overheat to try to use a bomb to clear multiple tiles in one turn, and then on another, move only to clear the webs. Fortunately, the webs don’t regenerate after every turn.

Beyond that, StarVaders gives you everything you need to succeed in the tutorial. It’s very well done as it doesn’t do a whole lot of hand-holding. But it presents the game’s systems in a way that gives you free rein to discover your own strategies in the moment. I cleared the first boss before running into the second — and just having nothing for it. But based on what I learned in that section, I know that upping my card game is going to make that a walk in the park.

What I like about the game’s enemies is that they are a good indicator of just how much you’ve learned. StarVaders is a game that will require you to think about your moves. As such, you don’t have an oppressive timer on your turn or anything that would make you feel rushed. They move when you’re done. You have plenty of time to plot out your attack. Cards that allow you to move show where you can go. And cards that let you place a mine — or an extra turret — show where you can place them. You’re never beholden to a card once you select it and can always cancel out. The game wants you to think.

‘Starvaders’ is kind of okay with save scumming?

StarVaders is one of those experiences that pushes the idea of “breaking the game.” It’s a phrase I honestly didn’t hear much until after Vampire Survivors. But here, it fits. If you can put together the right cards, you can absolutely wipe your enemies off the map. There are even Chrono Tokens that allow you to redo a turn. And if that isn’t enough, StarVaders offers an option that makes it possible to save scum. Now, personally, I’m not engaging in such behavior. I find save scumming to be a lot like zone defense in basketball. But hey, do what you gotta do.

Overall, StarVaders is an interesting and engaging take on deckbuilding roguelikes. I know we’ve been getting a lot of these recently, but this is a game that stands near the top of the genre and is a worthwhile addition to your library.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

StarVaders is available on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PC.