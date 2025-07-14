‘Stellar Blade’ Director Apologizes to Fans After the Game’s X Account Was Hacked To Promote Cryptocurrency

The director of Stellar Blade has apologized to players after the game’s social media account was used to promote cryptocurrency. According to the developer, the X account was compromised and used to advertise crypto coins.

‘Stellar Blade’ Director apologizes to fans over crypto

Screenshot: X

On July 13, many Stellar Blade fans noticed that the game’s official X account was promoting a cryptocurrency. The currency was seemingly themed around the PlayStation RPG, as it was called “BLADE”. However, on July 14, Stellar Blade director Hyung-Tae Kim took to social media to confirm that the game’s account had been hacked.

“Hello, this is Hyung-Tae Kim, Director of Stellar Blade. We have confirmed that the official Stellar Blade X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised, resulting in unauthorized cryptocurrency advertisements being posted. Our team is working closely with X to restore the account as quickly as possible.”

Screenshot: X @jamm3rd

The developer then asked fans to ignore the official X account until they are able to regain control of it. “Until we issue a formal notice of recovery, please disregard all content published from the account. Repeated reports could trigger an automated suspension, so we kindly ask for your patience and caution in this regard. We apologize for any concern this may cause and will resolve the situation without delay.”

The Game’s Social Media Account Is Being Held Hostage

Screenshot: X

The Stellar Blade X account was first compromised on July 13. Fans started to notice that the social media page was sending out tweets to promote a cryptocurrency. The account also began to promise players new features in the 2024 RPG if they backed the digital coin.

“Want to shape the game’s future and grab cool perks for backing us? This token is your ticket. Come join us, and let’s make Stellar Blade shine even brighter together!” Users who questioned the campaign reported that their accounts were being instantly blocked by the hacked Stellar Blade page.

It’s unclear if the X page is still compromised. At the time of writing, all crypto mentions have been scrubbed. However, Hyung-Tae Kim issued a post today implying that Shift Up still hasn’t regained full control of the social media page. Interestingly, the developer also confirmed that they are waiting on X to respond to the situation, as continuously reporting it could get the account permanently suspended.