‘Stellar Blade’ on PC Coming Soon as PlayStation’s YouTube Channel Accidentally Posts Release Date Trailer

Last year’s Stellar Blade was met with favorable acclaim by character action fans and armies of relentless gooners alike. It’s no surprise that the PlayStation-exclusive would eventually see a PC release. When that would happen, or what a Stellar Blade PC port would look like, remained relatively unknown – until today. On the official PlayStation YouTube channel, a now-removed trailer reveals a handful of new features for the PC release, along with a June 11, 2025 release date.

Screenshot: Shift Up

The leaked trailer, which can still be seen on Reddit, features two minutes of upcoming improvements and content for its PC port. Some of the features include:

AI Upscaling and Frame Generation (using Nvidia DLSS 4, AMD FSR 3)

Unlocked Frame Rate Caps

Japanese and Chinese Voice Over

Ultrawide Support (up to 32:9)

DualSense Controller Support (with Haptic feedback and trigger effects)

A New Boss Battle (Mann, Leader of the Sentinels)

25 New Costumes

Higher Resolution Environment Textures

Additionally, the Stellar Blade Complete Edition will be available, along with several pre-order bonus items for early purchasers.

Screenshot: YouTube/PlayStation

Those pre-ordering Stellar Blade will receive Classic Round Glasses, Ear Armor Earrings, and the Planet Diving Suit (White Edition) for Eve. Complete Edition bonuses include a Fluffy Bear Pack for Eve’s drone and the Planet Diving Suit (Captain Edition). Downloadable content, like the Twin Expansion Pack and a Goddess of Victory: NIKKE outfit key, will also be available.

As of now, there are over 80 costumes available in Stellar Blade. Which means the 25 new costumes arriving with the PC release puts that number over 100. Of course, that number is likely to quadruple shortly after release, provided sites like NexusMods have the server capacity to handle it.

More Success on the way for Shift Up

Less than three months after its initial April 2024 release, Shift Up announced Stellar Blade had sold over one million units. By the end of the year, Stellar Blade received nominations for Best Score and Music and Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2024, as well as Action Game of the Year at the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

Evidently, the South Korean studio was happy with Stellar Blade‘s reception. At a New Year’s event last January, the company announced it would commemorate all 311 Shift Up employees with PlayStation 5 Pros and a 5 million won bonus.

Stellar Blade is (allegedly) coming to PC on June 11, 2025.