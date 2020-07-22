Stuffed Peppers Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 red bell peppers

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

4 ounces|115 grams ground beef

4 ounces|115 grams ground pork

4 ounces|115 grams spicy Italian sausage, casings removed

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon chile flakes

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup|60 ml white wine

½ cup|115 grams arborio rice

½ cup|125 ml chicken stock (or water)

1 (14.5-ounce|411-gram) can diced tomatoes

1 ounce|15 grams fresh basil, minced

⅓ cup|45 grams grated parmesan cheese

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ounces|60 grams shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese

Directions

Heat the oven to 425°F. Using a knife, trim the tops off of the bell peppers (about ¼-inch down). Discard the stem and dice the remainder of the top. Scoop out and discard the seeds. Set the whole peppers aside. Heat the oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high. Add the diced bell pepper and the onion and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the beef, pork, and sausage and cook, stirring and breaking up into small pieces, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add the salt, oregano, garlic salt, onion powder, chile flakes, and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the wine and cook until almost evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the rice, stock or water, and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a low simmer, cover, and cook 18 minutes. Remove from heat for 5 minutes, then stir in the basil and parmesan. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Nestle the whole bell peppers into a baking dish and fill with the stuffing. Cover with foil and bake 15 minutes. Remove the foil and carefully top each pepper with mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, until the cheese is golden and bubbling, about 10 minutes more. Cool slightly, then serve.

