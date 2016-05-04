Watch Sturgill Simpson’s Sad, Shipwrecked “Breakers Roar” Video

Sturgill Simpson’s elegant new album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth is a love letter to his newborn son that crams the hardships the country singer-songwriter has learned in his nearly forty years on the planet into a handbook to show the kid how to live and love. The gentle “Breakers Roar”—a tune about feeling empty and alone out at sea that one imagines is borne out of Simpson’s short-lived time in the Navy—just got a video. Simpson sits over darkly shifting waters singing of the warm, rejuvenative power of love, as a beautiful animation shows hearts dropping onto the ocean floor, all in black and white. The clip is directed by Matt Mahurin, who also helmed the clip for Simpson’s tender cover of Nirvana’s “In Bloom.” Watch “Breakers Roar” below.