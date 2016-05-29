Style Rider: APigeon Needs Neon, Funky Clothes, and Her One-Man Band

Through poetic melodies, model and singer-songwriter APigeon blends electronic soundscapes with heartfelt lyrics. The Montreal-based singer known as Annie Pigeon fuses her own bold style with bright colors and gorgeous visual landscapes.For Pigeon, the combination of music and visuals are key. In her video for “Polyday,” APigeon’s aesthetic for high fashion, ominous graphics and dark synths shines through.

On the road, Pigeon likes to stay fresh, funky and colorful. With lots of neon, organic products and glow in the dark bracelets, she always likes to stand out.

BLAISE, MY ONE MAN BAND (COMPUTER & SYNTHESIZERS)



I cannot picture touring without my one man orchestra, Blaise. Not only is he handsome and charismatic on stage, but he also gives amazing hugs and positive vibes (which are priceless counting the number of hours we spend together). He reflects the cool guys in the industry who believe that women producers and singers are peers and respects my work 100%. He was able to make arrangements of my songs for the live shows that reflect exactly the moods that I envisioned and expressed to him. Teamwork is the key. I’m looking forward to collaborating with him on a few songs for the next album and living out other crazy adventures on the road with him #mermaids #jet’aime. The picture was taken at this mad place called Majestic in Montreal after a show and I don’t remember taking it…

ORGANIC DEODORANT & SWABS



These saved me a few times after running around playing a show, traveling for hours, and having events right after. Stay fresh at all times (”Fresher than youuuuuuuuuuu, fresher than you, oh!” – Beyonce).

RIRI MAC LIPSTICK, NECK PIECE BY MSP & GLOW IN THE DARK BRACELETS



I think this color is festive and fits me well (thanks Rihanna, your gear is dope). Onstage, I love wearing a sculpture art neck piece by designer Marie Saint Pierre. She’s been lending me tons of cool outfits for my shows; this one is from her 2007 collection. She’s a visionary woman and she inspires me to spread my wings and travel the world with my music; babes, dudes, Google her because her minimal styles are great! As far as the glow in the dark bracelets, I sometimes wear them at festivals and like to create décor with them. Afterwards, I recycle them and use them for art.

SHEIK’N’BEIK HAT AND PEDRAM KARIMI COAT



On tour, hats are important to keep my hair situation in control, and I really love the Sheik’n’Beik crew’s futuristic orange logo. I also love to keep warm at all times and have a first layer to peel off at my shows, so this coat from my soul brother Pedram Karimi’s is a must.

PERFUME B BY MARIE SAINT-PIERRE & FUNKY SUNGLASSES



Perfume is really important for me to have on tour; it gives me a feeling of freshness and it’s nicer for bandmates after 6 hours of riding in the same car (‘’So fresh and so clean” – Outkast). Sunglasses are amazing to cover your face when it’s obvious that you only got one hour of sleep. I wear them rain or shine.

NEON FLASHY NAIL POLISH & NEON PINK TOP



Nail polish is always a quick, last minute job before shows. The neon pink top is good for summer shows outdoors or to use as a bathing suit top; I always have a bathing suit just in case.

