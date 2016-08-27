Style Rider: Joseph Needs Jeans, Boots, and a Guitar Case

If you’re a fan of The Staves, then you’ll definitely fall for sister trio Joseph. The band—comprised of Natalie, Allison, and Meegan Closner—hail from Portland, Oregon and fall into the dreamy folk category. They just released their sophomore record, I’m Alone, No You’re Not, the follow-up to their 2014 LP Native Dreamer.

The sisters shared what they need to be on the road, which includes the basics of jeans, boots and a guitar case.

MADEWELL JEANS

Can never leave for tour without easy, breezy, and comfy clothes. Seriously though, our Madewell jeans are at least being worn by at least one out of three of us at all times.

PACKING CUBES

I need a way to feel like a sane human when I’m living out of a piece of luggage at all times. These REI packing cubes have saved my life.

BOOTS

We bring these boots on every tour. They’re incredibly versatile and comfy! Only take them off to sleep… sometimes.

GUITAR CASE

A guitar case with good reminders on it. It’s resistant to climate change and has enough padding to give me peace of mind in case there’s not enough overhead bin space and I have to gate check it when I fly.

GOOD READS

We try and keep good books with us on every tour. The smell of a good book is amazing whether we’re reading them or they’re just weighing down our bags.

Ilana Kaplan is a writer based in Brooklyn. Follow her on Twitter.