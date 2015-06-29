[Summer Break of the Future] The Wormhole Waterslide

This futuristic water slide was designed as a collaboration between Willy Wonka and an engineer on copious amounts of hallucinogens. Just kidding—German water park “Bad 1” right off the coast of Bremerhaven, seriously ups the water-slide ante with their new “Black Hole” water-slide.

The slide, which stands at 25′ and measures 256′ in length, takes the thrillseeker through twists and turns of flashing multi-colored rings and starry night skies, to name a few of its effects. Bad 1 water park is open year-round, offering a range of water-based activities, so if this psychedelic ride doesn’t tickle your fancy, chances are there’s something there that will suit you.

Click here for more on the water slide and everything else this park has to offer.

