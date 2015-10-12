Sun Tea Recipe

“Do not make sun tea on a cold, rainy day.”

Servings: 10-12

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 3-6 hours

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

1 bunch each fresh herbs (we used chocolate mint, curly mint, pineapple sage, and lavender)

1 stalk fresh lemongrass, cut in half and pounded to release the flavor

2 each stonefruit (such as nectarine, plum, apricot, or whatever looks good)

1 each orange and lemon peel, 1″ thick

1 ½ cups sugar (or more or less, depending on how sweet you like your tea)

15 each small tea bags

Directions

Get a really cool vintage sun tea jar (they are like, $20 on Etsy). Make sure it’s hot and sunny outside. Cut the stone fruit in half and remove the pits. Drop them into the sun tea jar. Add the orange and lemon peel. Wash the herbs and drop them into the sun tea jar. Pour sugar into the jar and muddle the herbs and fruit gently. Add the tea bags and fill the jar with water. Set the jar in the sun to brew. Depending on the weather, you should have a delicious, smooth tea in 3-6 hours. Let it brew as long as you want, depending on how strong you like your tea. Serve it iced and add some vodka if you want.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.