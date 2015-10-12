Sun Tea Recipe

“Do not make sun tea on a cold, rainy day.”
Servings: 10-12
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 3-6 hours
Ingredients
1 bunch each fresh herbs (we used chocolate mint, curly mint, pineapple sage, and lavender)
1 stalk fresh lemongrass, cut in half and pounded to release the flavor
2 each stonefruit (such as nectarine, plum, apricot, or whatever looks good)
1 each orange and lemon peel, 1″ thick
1 ½ cups sugar (or more or less, depending on how sweet you like your tea)
15 each small tea bags
Directions
- Get a really cool vintage sun tea jar (they are like, $20 on Etsy).
- Make sure it’s hot and sunny outside.
- Cut the stone fruit in half and remove the pits. Drop them into the sun tea jar.
- Add the orange and lemon peel.
- Wash the herbs and drop them into the sun tea jar. Pour sugar into the jar and muddle the herbs and fruit gently.
- Add the tea bags and fill the jar with water. Set the jar in the sun to brew. Depending on the weather, you should have a delicious, smooth tea in 3-6 hours. Let it brew as long as you want, depending on how strong you like your tea.
- Serve it iced and add some vodka if you want.
