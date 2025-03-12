Surfer Presumed Dead After Drone Caught Aftermath of Shark Attack

A man vacationing in Western Australia is presumed dead after a shark attack while surfing, the immediate aftermath of which was caught on drone footage.

The 37-year-old Melbourne native, Jeffrey Payne, is missing after venturing into the water to surf. His board was later recovered with evidence of bite marks, according to ABC. The outlet spoke with Senior Sergeant Christopher Taylor, who provided some grim remarks about what officials believe to be a hopeless situation.

Videos by VICE

“I don’t think there’s much point in utilizing all the resources that we have at the moment too much longer,” he shared, noting that his lack of faith stems from speaking with eyewitnesses and reviewing some drone footage. That footage showed “a lot of blood,” along with the shark in clear view. Taylor also saw some other things that he didn’t reveal but summed up as “some other things that I don’t think any others need to see.”

Payne was visiting with his partner as part of a six-month holiday. At the time of the attack, they were five weeks into the trip. The fatal attack marks the third such tragedy this particular area has seen since 2017. The beaches are expected to reopen today, though officials are urging caution for swimmers and surfers.

The Esperance Shire President, Ron Chambers, told ABC that they do have tags on many of the sharks in the area, but this doesn’t mean they have any control over the animals’ movements. As such, “there is a risk” for anyone who ventures into the water.

Shark attacks remain extremely rare, especially those unprovoked. Beachgoers just have to remain aware of their surroundings in the water and refrain from doing things that would put them in harm’s way, like taking a selfie with a shark.