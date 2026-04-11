Swae Lee Seemingly Cut off From Performing ‘Black Beatles’ During Coachella Performance

When you have so many different hits in your catalog like Swae Lee, it’s hard to fit them all in a performance. Not to mention, he’s recently released his latest album Same Difference as well. Consequently, it’s extremely difficult to include new material and the hits fans love all within a 50-minute Coachella set. At some point, some songs will end up as casualties of time. Unfortunately, one of those songs for Swae was one of his biggest Rae Sremmurd hits “Black Beatles.”

During his April 10th Coachella performance, Swae Lee desperately pleaded with production to let him finish his set. He had two more songs left he wanted to perform, “This Could Be Us” and “Black Beatles”. However, clearly running a tight ship, production cut the lights out, making him audibly frustrated. Then, viewers watching from home were abruptly shuttled away to a visual of a Ferris wheel, telling fans Sexyy Red would perform next.

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Eventually, the Rae Sremmurd hitmaker took to social media to apologize for not being able to squeeze his songs in. Admittedly, he was just as mad as his fans were online. However, he did promise that he would make up for it with an even better Week 2 performance.

Swae Lee Is Upset With Coachella’s Production Team After They Cut off His Performance

The amount of hits Swae has in his catalog is immense, from his solo and Rae Sremmurd hits to his songwriting. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, he talked about getting to collaborate with Beyoncé and write the hook of “Formation” for her. “That’s just [Mike Will Made It]. Mike Will don’t ever sleep, he be working all the time. That was an opportunity he just brought to me early, randomly,” Swae Lee recalled.

Admittedly, he didn’t think he had anything of value to provide for Queen Bey. How could he write for a woman when he doesn’t know what it’s like to be one? “I had an experience like that,” he recalled. “They had me come to the studio and write for a female artist, and I’m just like totally lost. I’m like uhh… ‘My a** fat.’ I’m like how do I write for a female artist?”

Once Swae Lee eventually figured it out though, Beyoncé loved the final result. “She was feelin’ that,” he added. “I remember the first time I met her. It was crazy, like, her energy is unmatched. She got in there and did her thing. It ended up being one of the biggest songs in the world.”