4 Rappers You Have to See Perform at Coachella in 2026

Music’s biggest festival is finally here. Headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, there’s an abundance of great artists to see at Coachella throughout this weekend. However, for hip-hop specifically, there isn’t a ton of representation. So which artists are actually worth seeking out?

This is where Noisey has you covered. Rather than aimlessly sit through performances all day at home, we’ve selected four fantastic rappers you should go out of your way to watch.

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Four Hip-Hop Performances You Have to Watch at This Year’s Coachella Festival

Young Thug

Young Thug has always been one of the most dexterous rappers in hip-hop history. His odd inflections, sweet melodies, and limber flows make for some of the most fun you could have listening to an artist. From 7:50 pm-8:40 pm, he takes over the main Coachella stage with a hefty 50-minute set. Though you’re highly likely to hear records from his latest album, UY Scuti, there’s still an abundance of time to watch him perform Barter 6 classics.

Clipse

Some hip-hop traditionalists might feel like the genre and culture have strayed too far from their original essence. But with Clipse, they hold those standards close to the chest. Consequently, at 5:15 pm, they perform at the Outdoor Theatre for a hefty 55 minutes. They’ll surely continue their victory lap with the album Let God Sort Em Out. But hearing the bass on a live rendition of “Mr. Me Too” has to be a near-religious experience.

Swae Lee

A lot of people might look at Swae Lee and underestimate just how vast his catalog of hits really is. However, the first two Rae Sremmurd albums have an abundance of earworms that have likely quietly stuck around in your head for years. Moreover, he’s done many features over the years, like “Sunflower” with Post Malone and the extremely catchy “Unforgettable” with French Montana. Consequently, his setlist, starting at 10:50 pm, should make for a pretty fun blast from the past of the 2010s.

Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red has some of the raunchiest, most absurd music coming out today. She’s blisteringly direct in her deeply explicit songs about sex and getting rich. No other rapper working today will let you know her “bootyhole brown.” But in theory, that should make for an extremely fun live performance, especially since she takes the stage at 12:05 am, right after Swae Lee. Songs of debauchery hit the hardest during times you should absolutely be in bed.