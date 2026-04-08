Cover Your Ears: 4 Raunchy Songs That Sound Like They Should Be Illegal to Play in Public

Hip-hop has never been afraid to get a little raunchy. All the way back in the late 80s and into the golden age, rappers were capable of getting particularly explicit about sex. 2 Live Crew led the pack initially with their horny Miami bass anthems. Eventually, male and female rappers alike were bragging about their sexual prowess, from Biggie and Tupac to Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown.

Fast forward to the present day, and racy rap songs are hardly even considered taboo anymore. However, there are some songs so out there that you might want to think twice before playing them out loud. Noisey has selected four raunchy songs that are so alarmingly horny, they should stay in headphones.

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Four Ridiculously Raunchy Songs That Need to Stay In Your Headphones

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“WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

A song so unabashedly raunchy, the talking heads were having aneurysms about it on the news. It’s not hard to see where they were clutching their pearls. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion weaved between deliriously horny commands to hilarious innuendos. “I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage,” Cardi B raps. It marks one of the last times we’ve experienced a real controversy in music.

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“BLOW MY LOAD” by Tyler, The Creator, Wanya Morris, Dâm-Funk, Austin Feinstein, and Sydney Bennett

In what public setting would it be normal to play a song about masturbating? On “BLOW MY LOAD”, Tyler, The Creator enlists Boyz II Men legend to help croon about cybersex. By the end of the song, there’s the audible sound of oral sex and a woman moaning into a jazzy outro. As amazing as it sounds musically, nobody needs to hear that in a public setting.

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“Play” by David Banner

Although it’s clearly a rip on the Ying Yang Twins’ “Wait (The Whisper Song)“, “Play” sounds significantly dirtier. The signature bounce is subbed out for a sweatier synth horn, where David Banner plots on seeing you “drip sweat.” “I wanna see you c*m in the middle of the dance floor,” he raps. Horniness has hardly ever sounded this deranged.

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“Pound Town” by Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red has an abundance of absurdly dirty, catchy anthems in her catalog. However, none of them are so jarringly explicit as “Pound Town”, where she gets more than a little graphic with her word choice. “I’m out of town, thuggin’ with my rounds/My coochie pink, my booty hole brown,” she raps. Sexyy Red is not the kind of artist to mince words or leave anything to the imagination. Instead, you’ll have a crystal clear picture of what she’s talking about.