Swerve Strickland Returns at ‘AEW Full Gear’

Swerve Strickland made his return to AEW at the end of Full Gear.

The former AEW World Champion came to the aid of Hangman Page whom just lost the championship to Samoa Joe. They were inside of a Steel Cage — two years after Hangman’s battle with Swerve. HOOK turned on Hangman, knocking him out with the championship belt. He revealed himself as part of The Opps all along, and Joe took advantage of the moment.

As The Opps Dojo circled Hangman in the ring, the lights went out, revealing a graphic of a house on fire. Prince Nana is at the head of the ramp. Swerve’s music hits and out he comes, staring down Joe. He makes it to the ring, helping Hangman run off The Opps. They then stand tall on the same side to end the show. Swerve has his own history with the two-time AEW Men’s World Champion. Back at AEW Dynasty 2024, Swerve captured his first AEW Men’s World Championship from Joe.

Swerve has been out of action since the summer. He failed to capture the Unified Championship from Kazuchika Okada and was soon attacked by Wardlow. This wrote him off television for the foreseeable future. Swerve underwent surgery on his torn meniscus, an injury he’s been nursing since 2019.

Will Ospreay also got injured, taking two of AEW’s key players out of the ring in an instant. Fightful Select reported earlier today that Swerve was expected to return within the next month barring any setbacks.

Earlier in the night, Page’s Elite stablemates reunited for the first time in over a year. The Young Bucks helped the Don Callis Family win the $1 million, but after the match, they showed where their real allegiances lay.

