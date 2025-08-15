Switch 2 Is Promoting Adult Games—and Players Want Nintendo To Fix It

Nintendo Switch 2 owners are unhappy after the console’s News app began promoting adult games. Players checking out the “Discover” tab were shocked to find inappropriate material featured on the portable device’s homepage.

Since its launch in July, the Switch 2 has featured a News app on its home screen, which provides users with updates on upcoming Nintendo titles. The feature also includes a Discover tab, where the console will suggest games for players to check out on the eShop.

However, users were shocked when the Switch 2 news section recently promoted an adult game called Passion Puzzle.

Switch 2 Featuring Adult Games On Its News App

The surprising recommendation was first reported on by players on the NintendoSwitch subreddit.

In an August 14 thread, a user complained: “The Discover section of the News app has an H Game advertised. These games should not show up here IMO. They already plague the eShop. Also parental controls doesn’t remove these articles or hide their thumbnails.”

As for the game’s maturity, it’s pretty mature for a Nintendo console. The creator of Passion Puzzle revealed that the title was so risqué that elements of the game had to be outright removed in order to be released on the Switch 2.

“Unfortunately, we had to remove a couple of girls—especially in the Asian version—they were just too hot for Nintendo! Of course, the game still features naked girls, even if the eShop page can’t show them (thanks to Nintendo’s rules).”

Players Want Nintendo to Fix the Discover tab

The recent News app controversy had Switch 2 owners flocking to social media to voice their frustrations. Many users called on Nintendo to update the console’s Discover feed to block adult games from being featured on it.

Other players argued that this is a much larger issue with the Nintendo eShop being overwhelmed with AI-generated shovelware. Although most didn’t want Nintendo to ban content outright, they pushed for better moderation.

“I was looking for a demo the other day and it’s actually insane how much AI slop in general there is. The sad thing is that it drowns out the actual games offered on the Switch,” a user wrote. Another player exclaimed, “All I can say is, wow. It’s hard to believe that Nintendo is promoting a game like this. Especially with other storefronts under scrutiny from payment processors.”

One Nintendo fan even found themselves in an awkward situation with their family because of the News app debacle.

“For real, I was looking at the News app with my family around. Seriously WTF.”

It should be noted that the Discover tab is frequently updated with new releases. Still, it’s pretty surprising to see adult games being featured on Switch 2’s News app. At the time of writing, I can confirm that Passion Puzzle is still prominently featured in the Discover feed, and it can be accessed with just a few clicks from the Switch 2 homepage.