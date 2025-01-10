Taking Back Sunday’s Drummer Explains Why He Left the Band

Taking Back Sunday is down a member, after longtime drummer Mark O’Connell announced he’s exited the band.

“After nearly 25 years as the drummer of Taking Back Sunday, I want to confirm that I am no longer with the band,” O’Connell wrote in a statement announcing his departure. It’s taken me some time to address this. Thank you for your patience as I’ve reflected on how to share my story.”

Videos by VICE

After thanking fans for their support throughout the years, he added, “My departure wasn’t an easy decision, and it wasn’t entirely my own. Over the past few years, I’ve focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety. Unfortunately, during this time, I didn’t always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative differences made it hard to move forward together.”

“That said, I’m grateful for the incredible memories with each of my bandmates,” O’Connell continued, “and all of you, as well as all the opportunities along the way. I’m choosing to focus on the good as I move into this next chapter.”

O’Connell explained that he has some other music projects in the works, and concluded his statement by writing, “Thank you again for everything. I’m proud of what we built together, and I’m even more excited about what lies ahead.”

While he was not a founding member of the band, O’Connell has played on every TBS studio album since their debut, Tell All Your Friends, in 2002. At the time of publishing, the rest of Taking Back Sunday do not appear to have commented on O’Connell’s exit.