Texas Cover Band Jimmy Eat Brisket Has Planned an Emo New Year’s Eve Party

An Austin-based cover band is celebrating this New Year’s Eve with nostalgic emo tunes and all their best friends. Jimmy Eat Brisket is planning a party at Far Out Lounge in Austin, Texas, where they’ll be joined by a stacked lineup of local emo and rock bands. Of course, they’re calling it Brisket Eve 2025.

Speaking with local Austin station KXAN, the band explained what they have planned for Brisket Eve. When asked what it is, they replied simply, “It’s a party,” before elaborating.

“So basically, Jimmy Eat Brisket and a bunch of other bands are coming into town for Far Out Lounge,” the band said. “We’re going to have brisket, pop-up artists, DJs. Basically, it’s one big festival for millennials and those who like emo music and also like eating brisket.”

The band itself has previously hosted Brisketfest, which is exactly what it sounds like (brisket festival). Now, they’re bringing that energy and love of smoked meat to the new year. Other Texas-based bands will join them to play the emo hits all night long, according to the schedule on their website.

Emo Hero is coming in from San Antonio, as well as Sum Day Like Blink, Austin’s premier Blink-182 cover band. Additionally, DJ Kitty will be spinning the emo tracks at the start of the night, while the afterparty will feature EDM remixes and mashups of those 2000s pop-punk favorites until 2 a.m.

Jimmy Eat Brisket Continues Combining Brisket and Emo Music in the New Year

When asked if it’s only going to be brisket at Brisket Eve, the band explained a bit about the food options.

“It’s like our Brisketfest we did in August,” they said, “it’s gonna be a lot of brisket trucks, but we also have pizza trucks on stand. Of course, they’ll have brisket specials for those who like brisket, but we’ll also have a sandwich shop on the property as well. There’s gonna be other stuff you can get, not just brisket.”

The website lists Ed’s Smokehouse and Slab BBQ for strictly brisket. Additionally, there’s Far Out Lounge Sandwich Truck with a special brisket menu, and Captain’s Pizza Truck featuring brisket pizza alongside other options. There will also be local pop-up vendors all night with a little something for everyone.

As for the night itself, Jimmy Eat Brisket was asked to describe what a typical show is like. What’s going down at Brisket Eve?

“It’s more than just a band covering songs,” they explained. “It’s a party. We have friends come out. We have fans that turn into friends. It’s a live karaoke situation as well. We like to have everyone come up and dance and sing.”

They continued, “And it’s just, you have a whole cohesive thing going on. It’s not just us and then you. We go into the crowd. We bring the crowd up to us. It’s a unique thing to experience for sure. A lot of crowd surfing in the front. It’s basically a live emo night, for sure.”

Photo via Jimmy Eat Brisket