The 3 Unluckiest Zodiac Signs in Love, According to an Astrologer

Many people believe astrology impacts our love lives, including who we attract, who we fall for, and how healthy our relationships are. For example, grounded Taurus is known to build loving, stable, and sustainable relationships, while free-spirited Sagittarius often chooses low-commitment dynamics.

Of course, there’s no right or wrong when it comes to our preferences in love. However, astrologers say that some zodiac signs are almost cursed in the dating world.

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Wondering how your sign affects your love life? Here are the three unluckiest signs in love, according to an astrologer.

1. Aries

Unfortunately, fiery, bold Aries isn’t always lucky in love. Sure, this confident and magnetic sign might attract many suitors, but they often struggle with falling in and out of love quickly, unable to build something sustainable.

“Venus, the planet of love, is in its detriment or debility in Mars-ruled eager Aries,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and host of the Astrology Table podcast on Rogue Media Network. ‘Aries tends to get what it wants… perhaps before it is sure about the length of its commitment. Aries is highly independent and needs more freedom in relationships than almost any other sign.”

This independence can sometimes leave Aries’ partners feeling neglected or unfulfilled, especially if they aren’t a priority.

2. Virgo

You would think Virgos would find success in love, given their mature, grounded approach to dating. However, this analytical sign often attracts people who aren’t ready for real commitment. On the other hand, they sometimes treat romantic connections more like business deals than relationships.

“Venus falls in [the] detail-oriented Mercurial sign Virgo. Virgo notices all of the inconsistencies and imperfections in everyone and everything it loves, leading it to be highly critical in relationships, sometimes driving a wedge between it and the objects of its affection,” says Tate. “Virgo had higher standards than any other sign, so much so that even Virgo fails to meet its own expectations on occasion.”

You know what they say: the higher your standards, the quieter your phone.

3. Scorpio

Not many people can handle a Scorpio’s intensity or break down their high walls—which is both a blessing and a curse for this water sign. They don’t waste time on surface-level connections, but this often means missing out on dating opportunities.

“Venus’s other sign of debility or weakness is deep and secretive Mars-ruled Scorpio,” Tate explains. “Venus in Scorpio tends to form deep attachments, then rupture at the first sign of mistrust. Scorpio takes a long time to heal its wounds and may lash out at its partner when its hurt, not knowing how to deal with its own emotions, which is why the Moon also falls in Scorpio.”

“Scorpio is so set in its ways that it also often refuses to adapt and compromise with a partner,” Tate adds.

Naturally, this complicates relationships, as most people prefer to meet their partners halfway rather than to do all the sacrificing.