The 4 Smartest Zodiac Signs When It Comes to Reading Other People

The gift of reading people is truly one of the most powerful skills to possess. Not everyone can pick up on bad vibes or negative intentions, but doing so can often save you from pain, poor treatment, and betrayal.

According to astrologers, some zodiac signs are naturally intuitive in this way. While everyone can tap into this ability, some people are born with an innate sixth sense. Here are the four smartest zodiac signs when it comes to reading people.

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1. Taurus

Taurus can pick up on energy that others might gloss over. Their sensitivity is both grounded and accurate, making them great at reading people. For Taurus, this usually comes as a general “off” feeling about the person. They might get a “bad vibe” in their presence, unable to explain it to others.

For example, as a Taurus myself, I can usually sense other people’s intentions by simply observing them. Perhaps Taurus is just more perceptive than other signs, but their ability to sit back and analyze others is like a superpower.

2. Virgo

Another Earth sign (are we surprised?) that reads people with ease is Virgo. This highly analytical sign can spot red flags like a full-time job. They don’t beat around the bush or give people too many chances to prove themselves; they take people at face value. This helps them be attuned to others without letting emotions or bias cloud their judgment.

Virgo’s attention to detail only strengthens this skill. They pay close attention to evidence others might miss. This might mean picking up on small digs someone might make in conversation, noticing shifts in facial expressions or body language, and remembering information from past discussions to identify discrepancies in the present. Virgo will not only read someone to filth, but they will have the receipts to prove it.

3. Scorpio

Perhaps the best people-reader of the zodiac is Scorpio. Some even say they have “emotional x-ray visions,” meaning they can see right through bullsh*t and into the subconscious. Their intuition is sharp, picking up on people’s intentions and hidden truths. What’s more? They don’t need a concrete reason to dislike or distrust you. If they experience a negative gut feeling in your presence, that’s quite enough for them to write you off.

Much of this is thanks to Scorpio’s sensitive nature. As a water sign, Scorpios are in tune with their emotional world and process external events or people much differently than others. They can sense what others miss, and their intuitive knowledge is often spot on.

4. Pisces

Pisces is another water sign that excels in reading people. Intuitive like Scorpio, dreamy Pisces knows when something is off about someone. Their only issue is giving people the benefit of the doubt, which Scorpios typically do not do.

Pisces will let people in with more ease, often downplaying their own instincts but eventually learning the hard way that they were right all along. In fact, this water sign tends to receive deep intuitive “pings” in the form of physical manifestations. They might feel ill or depleted when in the presence of someone with bad intentions. When Pisces learns to trust themselves, they are among the best people-readers of the zodiac.