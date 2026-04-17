The 5 Zodiac Signs With the Most Luck in Love and Money This Season

If you pay any attention to planetary transits, you already know that spring 2026 is not a chill one. Jupiter—the planet astrologers call the Great Benefic, responsible for expansion, fortune, and abundance—went direct in Cancer on March 9 after a months-long retrograde. According to YourTango, that direct shift makes it one of the most powerful windows for financial and romantic luck in years.

Not every sign gets an equal piece of it. The combination of Jupiter in Cancer and Venus moving through Taurus and Gemini through late spring creates a concentrated pocket of opportunity for five signs in particular. If your sun, moon, or rising falls here—pay attention.

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1. Taurus

April through June belongs to Taurus, full stop. Venus spends most of April in your first house—you walk into every room looking and feeling like the best version of yourself, and people absolutely notice. When Venus shifts into Gemini on April 24, it drops into your second house of money. New financial opportunities, better negotiations, and honestly, a long-overdue reality check on what you’re actually worth. Romantically? Your magnetism is at a high right now. Don’t play it small.

2. Gemini

Jupiter lights up your second house of money all season, bringing a genuine expansion in both finances and the way you think about your own value. You may find yourself questioning what you actually want—career-wise, relationship-wise, all of it—and the answers will surprise you. On the love front, Venus enters your sign on April 24 and stays through May 19, making you more charming and irresistible than usual. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to make a move on someone, this is it.

3. Cancer

Jupiter has been sitting directly in your sign since mid-2025, and with it now fully direct, you’re in the final stretch of one of the luckiest cycles you’ll see for the next twelve years. Jupiter is exalted in Cancer, meaning its energy operates in its highest form here—and that means real, tangible results in love, money, home, and security through June 30. Don’t waste the last few months of this window. Jupiter doesn’t come back around to your sign for another twelve years.

4. Libra

Venus rules Libra, and with Venus well-positioned through most of April and May, you pick up the benefits in a big way. Relationships, both romantic and professional, get a meaningful boost this season, and financial negotiations go in your favor. If you’ve had a conversation on hold or a deal stalled, April is the time to reopen it. Charm is your natural currency, and right now the exchange rate is extremely good.

5. Pisces

With the North Node heading toward Aquarius, Pisces gets catapulted into a kind of cosmic spotlight this spring. Emotionally, things click into place in ways they haven’t in a while. Financially, Jupiter’s position creates favorable angles for Pisces placements, particularly around creative work and anything tied to your public reputation. Love-wise, expect unexpected connections—nobody sees them coming, including you.