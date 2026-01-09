The 8 Weirdest Wellness Cleanses in History (Including One That Used a Live Parasite)

Every January comes with the same offer. Clean yourself out. Start over. Undo whatever December did to you. The language changes, the packaging gets sleeker, but the idea seems to stay intact. If you suffer enough, you’ll be rewarded with health.

That belief isn’t new. Humans have been trying to purge themselves into enlightenment for centuries, usually through methods that sound closer to torture than self-care.

Videos by VICE

Here are some of the worst wellness cleanses and fasts in history. Be warned, this list gets a little gross pretty fast.

1. The Tapeworm Diet

Victorian dieters were really committed. This late-19th-century “plan” involved swallowing a pill containing a live tapeworm egg. The goal was simple. Let the parasite hatch and siphon off calories from inside your intestines.

Fun, right? The reality included malnutrition, anemia, infections, and, in extreme cases, death. Some patients later had bait lowered into their throats to coax the worm back out. This was actually marketed as a weight-loss product, believe it or not.

2. Yogurt Enemas

Dr. John Harvey Kellogg believed gut health could be controlled through rectal intervention. His yogurt enemas were meant to flush the bowels and rebalance the body. Medical professionals now agree that this, in fact, does not remove toxins and can actually damage the colon lining. The fact that this came from a respected health reformer only makes it more unsettling.

3. The Cascade Enema

Enemas go back to ancient Egypt, but the early-1900s version was aggressively rebranded. Charles A. Tyrrell’s J.B.L. Cascade, short for “Joy, Beauty, Life,” was a gravity-fed home enema device designed for repeated flushing of the lower colon. It was marketed as a cure for everything from constipation to paralysis. Today, enemas have limited medical uses, and none involve spiritual cleansing or disease prevention.

4. The Grape Cleanse

Inspired by the 1927 book The Grape Cure, this plan involved days of water followed by weeks of eating only grapes. Its author claimed it cured her cancer. Doctors dismissed that claim then and still do now. Grapes have nutrients. They don’t replace medical treatment, and living on them alone basically invites malnutrition.

5. Borax Baths and Drinks

Borax, the laundry additive, found a second life on social media as a detox solution. People began adding it to water or soaking in it to remove heavy metals and parasites. Health experts warn that ingestion can lead to kidney failure, and bathing can cause severe skin irritation. Clean clothes. Not clean organs.

6. Activated Charcoal Everything

Activated charcoal really does have a legitimate role in poison treatment. It binds substances in the gut during emergencies. Wellness culture turned that into chai, ice cream, and croissants. The problem is that charcoal also binds nutrients. Long-term use can interfere with medications and strip the body of essentials.

7. The Cabbage Soup Diet

This crash diet seems to be passed down from generation to generation, for some odd reason. Rapid weight loss does happen, but it’s mostly from water loss. Fatigue, dizziness, and nutrient deficiencies tend to follow. Registered dietitian Giana DiMaria told the New York Post that this kind of loss is temporary and misleading, driven by depleted glycogen rather than actual fat reduction.

8. The Master Cleanse

Ten days of lemon juice, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, saltwater flushes, and laxatives. Meant to flush everything out and then some. Created in the 1940s, popularized decades later by celebrities, and still floating around wellness spaces. DiMaria warns that extreme restriction undermines the body’s natural detox systems. Your liver already works full-time. No need for that.

Across centuries, the sales pitch keeps changing. The outcomes rarely do.