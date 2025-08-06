The Alt-Pop Icon Outkast Admired: “So Underrated and off the Radar”

In 2003, Outkast had been in the game for more than a decade, but were staring down the barrel of an approaching hiatus. The final album from the eclectic duo of Andre 3000 and Big Boi was Idlewild from 2006, and besides a reunion show in 2014, the two have focused on successful solo careers.

Together, the two were inspired, unique, and continually pushing boundaries. Their solo work has done the same, with Andre 3000 recently releasing an album entirely of flute music. Big Boi, meanwhile, remains somewhat of an enigma when considering his music tastes.

Speaking with Mojo in 2003, following the release of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, Outkast addressed rumors that they were splitting up. Big Boi in particular took the opportunity to shout out one of his dream collaborations.

“I’m lookin’ for Kate Bush, man! For real!” he said enthusiastically. “My uncle introduced me to Kate Bush’s music when I was about 14 years old, and that s–t opened my mind up. The first one I got was The Kick Inside, then I bought The Hounds Of Love. Then The Sensual World…“

Big Boi In 2003: The Outlook of Outkast's Future, But mostly love for Kate Bush

“She was so bugged out, man!” Big Boi continued. “But I felt what she was talkin’ about in the songs. ‘Mother Stands For Comfort’, ‘Running Up That Hill’ … My uncle would explain what the songs stood for. Like, ‘The Man With The Child In His Eyes’ and all that s–t. I thought, Wow! She’s so f—in’ deep!”

Big Boi’s love for Kate Bush may seem unexpected, but when considering Outkast’s influence, it makes some sense. There’s the possible nostalgic aspect of her music tied to memories of his uncle. But there’s also a creative influence there as well. Outkast was constantly pushing the envelope of genre, creating idiosyncrasies and outlandish ideas one after another. Kate Bush did the same—it’s in their nonconformist nature.

“I was infatuated with her,” Big Boi admitted. “Still am. I gotta track her down! I just found out that she was producin’ all that s–t herself, man! She’s so f—in’ dope and so underrated and off the radar. So hopefully on the next record you’re gonna hear OutKast and Kate Bush do at least two or three songs.”

That infatuation and appreciation for Kate Bush’s artistry is something Big Boi carries with him to this day. In 2023, he inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a move that had some people confused about their connection. He took that moment to enlighten everyone and share his personal ties to her music.

“I know what some of you are thinking: What does Kate Bush have to do with hip-hop? She is such a unique artist, you might as well also ask: What does Kate Bush have to do with rock and roll?” Big Boi said during his induction speech for Bush. “What I love about Kate’s music is that I never know what sound I’m gonna hear next. She ignores anything that seems like a formula and instead just does whatever she wants to do, like me. She challenges me as a listener and expands my ears and my mind.”

