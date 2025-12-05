The Best Stocking Stuffer Sweets for the Christmas Season

Outside of Halloween and Valentine’s Day, Christmas is the best time for snacks. From seasonal twists on beloved classics to up-and-coming brands slated to become new favorites, there’s no shortage of treats that make Christmastime even more fun. While some brands slap on a Santa to the packaging and call it a day, there are plenty of genuinely great Christmas-themed snacks to try. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers for your kids, want to surprise a loved one with some goodies, or want to treat yourself, these are our picks for this holiday season.

1. LEGALLY ADDICTIVE

I bought a bag of Legally Addictive’s Surprise Party flavor on a whim at LaGuardia Airport, intrigued by the concept of cracker cookies. I was pleasantly surprised that they live up to their name. They’re sweet with a hint of saltiness from their toffee layer, with a nice crunch. Not only did I get another bag for my partner’s family, but I turned my mother-in-law into a fan, who ordered a pack online. And thankfully, Legally Addictive just released two holiday flavors: Peppermint Crunch and Salted Gingerbread.

2. PEPPERMINT STICK KITKATS

Nearly every limited-edition KitKat is better than the plain, milk-chocolate wafer cookie, and this peppermint flavor is no exception. With the minty-fresh flavor of a candy cane and the creamy sweetness of the white chocolate, it tastes just like Christmas.

3. REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER TREES

I love Reese’s peanut butter cups, but I particularly enjoy the Christmas tree-shaped version because you get a soft, gooey mound of chocolate-covered peanut butter; the texture feels smooth and melts in your mouth. The white chocolate ones are my favorites!

4. HERSHEY’S SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE KISSES

Hershey’s always goes hard for the holidays, putting out a variety of Kisses flavors, but while candy cane and chocolate truffle are classics, sometimes you want something different. Their Snickerdoodle Cookie Kisses have that scrumptious cinnamon-sugar flavor from the holiday favorite, making them perfect for anyone with a big sweet tooth.

5. SNOOPY GOLDFISH HOLIDAY PEPPERMINT COCOA GRAHAM COOKIES

While Wicked has taken over the branding for seemingly every product, Snoopy is a close second. The Peanuts beagle is everywhere these days! Now, he’s the Christmas mascot for Goldfish, with a limited-edition peppermint-chocolate version of the cheddar crackers.

6. OREO SNOWBALLS

I grew up eating Wonder Balls—a milk chocolate shell filled with Disney character-shaped candy inside—until they disappeared. These Oreo snowballs are an adult version of the Wonder Ball. Instead of being filled with candy, it has something much better: a cream filling with Oreo bits!

7. PILLSBURY MINI SOFT BAKED THE NICE LIST

One of the best snack innovations of the 2020s has been Pillsbury’s ready-to-eat mini soft-baked cookies, letting you tap into the nostalgia of the classic cookies without any work. While most flavors were based on childhood cereals like Lucky Charms, Pillsbury just added a holiday flavor to its lineup with the introduction of the mini sugar cookies aptly named “The Nice List.”





