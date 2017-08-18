VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

The Black 75 Recipe

By

Share:

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

2 sweet blackberries
1.5 ounces|45 ml Plymouth Gin
½ ounce|14 ml fresh squeezed lemon juice
½ ounce|14 ml simple syrup
4 ounces|113 ml Moët & Chandon Champagne

Directions

  1. Muddle blackberries with simple syrup. Add gin and lemon juice. Shake and strain into a champagne flute.
  2. Top up flute with Moët & Chandon Champagne.

From What Canada’s Ritziest Hotel Bar Would Serve Its Ghost

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE