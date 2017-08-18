The Black 75 Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 sweet blackberries
1.5 ounces|45 ml Plymouth Gin
½ ounce|14 ml fresh squeezed lemon juice
½ ounce|14 ml simple syrup
4 ounces|113 ml Moët & Chandon Champagne
Directions
- Muddle blackberries with simple syrup. Add gin and lemon juice. Shake and strain into a champagne flute.
- Top up flute with Moët & Chandon Champagne.
From What Canada’s Ritziest Hotel Bar Would Serve Its Ghost
