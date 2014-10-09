Fat Prince: Golden Pig Fried Rice with Animal

In the first episode of Fat Prince, our host cooks with famed nose-to-tail chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo (co-owners of Los Angeles restaurant Animal). Andy gifts them with pricey pig ears and 23-carat gold leaf, but because the Prince is a man of the people with a balanced palate, he also tosses in Rice-A-Roni and a can of Spam. Actor David Koechner (Anchorman, The Office) joins them as they dine on Golden Pig Fried Rice while discussing how they’d serve up Wilbur from Charlotte’s Web.

