Through a self-realization process that involved encounters with multi-person relationships, port-a-potties, and marriage proposals, RUDE Collective founder Mark-Che Devonish discovered that he was more interested in polyamory than non-monogamy. In this episode of The First Time, the charming and candid Devonish explains the stigmatized views of polyamory and how embracing this relationship model improved his relationship with his primary partner.