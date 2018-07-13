The Friday 13th Horror Gallery

If you’re someone who believes that a black cat crossing your path is a symbol of impending doom and not immediate cuddles, then today’s date has probably already given you the heebie-jeebies. But if you’ve surpassed the faint heartedness that comes with Friday the 13th, revel in this gallery of all-time iconic horror movies.

BHOOT BUNGLA

Image: Kumarjit Saha

This 1965 Bollywood horror-comedy thriller charmingly delivers the suspenseful haunted house tale with a huge helping of humour, keeping spirits high (literally!) while being a cinematic force to reckon with. The shrill tone of the threatening telephone is as unforgettable as the stunning soundtrack, choreography and acting in this Mehmood and Tanuja starrer.

MAHAL



Image: Kumarjit Saha

Noted as India’s first reincarnation thriller, this hauntingly beautiful film not only rocket launched the careers of actress Madhubala and playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, but it’s an accomplished attempt at visual effects that echo long after the movie’s hit tracks like ‘Aayega Aanewala’ come to an end. Very eerie, and very effective on a rainy night.

JAANI DUSHMAN

Image: Kumarjit Saha

It’s a story of monsters and men, a cult classic that earned accolades for being one of the first attempts at cinematic experimentation thanks its use of special effects and make-up—an Indian werewolf in well…India. The ensemble cast feature the likes of Sunil Dutt, Shatrugan Sinha and Reena Roy who draw you into the world of beast on a hunt for the blood of brides. Not for the weak-hearted.

DRACULA

Image: Kumarjit Saha

Dracula needs no introduction. The fang-bearing Count of Transylvania is equally feared and adored by millions, so don’t be afraid to take your pick of the countless movies inspired by the OG vampire. We are not including the ever-shining Edward in this justifiably. But besides the other predictable gems like Nosferatu, Bela Lugosi, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 30 Days of Night and Blade, don’t forget indie gems like Night Watch, Let the Right One In, Only Lovers Left Alive, What We Do in the Shadows, and A Girl Walks Home Alone.

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

Image: Kumarjit Saha

This supernatural slasher film takes nightmares to the next level, and manicures, as the famed fictional killer Freddy Krueger vengefully sets out to slay dreaming teenagers in a plotline that is sure to take away your night’s sleep. Do a marathon with the sequels and the new re-imagined version.

THE EXORCIST

Image: Kumarjit Saha

Perhaps one of pop culture’s most significant horror movies of all time The Exorcist is all about the gruesome gore involved in demonic possession, 360 turns of the head, fabulous projectile vomiting, and the first holy lessons on demon removal tactics in a film that is sure to send shivers down your spine. Even 45 years later. It’s totally ok to ignore the TV series.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY

Image: Kumarjit Saha

Unique in its usage of security camera footage, it’s a bone-chilling digital discovery masquerading as a film. It’s the eerie unravelling of a happy couple with moments that will make you leap from your seat. Thinking about living happily ever after? Think again through sequels and prequels that never seem to get old, no matter how repetitive the jumpy moments get.