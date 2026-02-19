On This Day in 1995, Mötley Crüe Drummer Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson Married in Cancun Just 4 Days After Meeting

It has officially been 31 years since Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee said their I do’s. The Playboy icon and Mötley Crüe drummer got married in Cancun on February 19, 1995. The pair had only met for the first time just four days earlier.

Notably, it was the very same year, 1995, that their couple’s infamous sex tape was stolen from their Southern California home. The footage was filmed on a houseboat on Lake Mead, Arizona. In Mötley Crüe’s collective autobiography, The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, Lee recalled the situation.

Lee alleged that it was taken while the couple was having work done on their home. It would be two years before the home video surfaced online. A legal battle ensued, but ultimately Lee reached a settlement with the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group. Anderson dropped her case sometime later.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson were married from 1995 until 1998

The sex tape controversy took an unbearable toll on their relationship, with Lee and Anderson ultimately divorcing in 1998. They reunited briefly a few years later, but that was short-lived.

Anderson remarried three more times, including a months-long marriage to Kid Rock in the early 2000s. She was also romantically linked to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Her most recent rumored relationship was with her The Naked Gun remake co-star, Liam Neeson.

Lee went on to date infrequently over the years, getting engaged a couple of times. It wasn’t until 2019 that he wed again, marrying actress and social media influencer Brittany Furlan. The pair has been through some controversy of their own the past couple of years. In 2025, Furlan admitted to being catfished online by someone she believed to be Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. He denied being the person she was communicating with.

The saga of Brittany Furlan V. Ronnie Radke

Jump to January 2026, Furlan took to social media to accuse Radke of actually being the person she was talking to, claiming she had evidence.

“This is not how I wanted to start my new year,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “I wanted to leave this behind and move on with my husband. But every time someone posts a video about me being ‘catfished,’ I defend myself because I know the truth.”

In response, Radke again defended himself, denying the allegations. He also took issue with how the situation impacted his connection to Tommy Lee. In a post, he fired off: “You know how hard it is that somebody I grew up listening to, like your husband, hates my fucking guts now?”

The rock singer went on to bemoan that Lee is “convinced that I’m doing some secret weirdo s*** when I’m not.” Radke finally added, “I put that on my f***ing child and my dead brother, I’ve never Snapchatted you in my f***ing life.”