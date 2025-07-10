The ‘Ghost of Yotei’ Deep Dive Shows That Sucker Punch Is in the Middle of Their ‘91 Jordan Run

For those who don’t know, Michael Jordan has stated that the best version of himself as a player was his 1991 version. This was the year he won his first ring. And after watching the Ghost of Yotei Deep Dive, Sucker Punch is clearly operating at that same level. We already know how seriously they’re taking the culture depicted in the game. This is looking like the best they’ve ever been, and I can’t wait for the game to release.

‘Ghost of yotei’: The Onryo

The Deep Dive starts with explaining how the people of Ezo think Atsu is an Onryo, which is a revenge-filled ghost. And that’s such a great way to pull people into the story. Speaking of pulling people into the story, when you visit her childhood home, you can press a button to seamlessly move between the present and her memories. Sucker Punch is going for the gut, and I love it.

I’m also glad, at least to this point, to not see a character over-moralizing about what she’s doing. While it makes sense in the context of Ghost of Tsushima‘s story and the time period, even on replays, Lord Shimura annoys me. What helps is that Sucker Punch describes Atsu as a “lone wolf mercenary.” That’s right, while stealth plays a factor here still, this isn’t about being ninja-like, it’s about whipping ass.

And the tools you get to do that look great. Atsu has a serious arsenal. She can use a katana, spear, kusarigama (looks like a ball and chain with a small dagger attached), ōdachi (insanely long sword), or dual swords. You can switch between them freely, the same way that Jin could switch between fighting styles. And similarly, you’ll need to use different weapons for different enemies.

This game looks beyond beautiful

I couldn’t take my eyes off of the environments when I was watching this. Sucker Punch has created one of the most beautiful game worlds I’ve ever seen. That opening to Ghost of Tsushima is legendary, and Ghost of Yotei looks like it’s just more of that. And that is never going to be a bad thing.

If you loved the Kurosawa mode from Tsushima, good news, it’s back. I actually think I’ll get around to running a second or third playthrough of Yotei on this mode with the Japanese audio. My first playthrough of the game will 100 percent be with the Japanese audio, though. I want to feel this one. The special mode I’m most excited for, though, is the Watanabe mode. Inspired by the legendary director of the classic Samurai Champloo, Shinichirō Watanabe, this plays a Lo-Fi soundtrack throughout that is all directed by Watanabe himself. As if I needed another reason to get this game. Ghost of Yotei comes out October 2nd, 2025.