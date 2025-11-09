The Hot Wellness Drink Some Women Claim Is Making Their Hair Fall Out

Matcha has been the reigning drink of the wellness world for years, promising antioxidants, calm focus, and a caffeine kick that doesn’t come with a crash. But lately, the green powder has picked up a less Instagrammable reputation: hair loss.

Across TikTok, women are sharing stories of thinning hair and sudden shedding, claiming it started around the same time they swapped their morning coffee for a “Gen Z green juice.” It’s led to a swirl of panic among wellness devotees who once swore by matcha’s health halo.

Dietitians say the drink isn’t entirely innocent, but it’s not evil either. Stephanie Schiff, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Northwell Huntington Hospital, told The New York Post that matcha’s tannins may interfere with iron absorption. “This can lead to an iron deficiency, and that can lead to hair loss,” Schiff said. Iron is essential for hair growth, and the body doesn’t make it on its own.

Then there’s caffeine. While matcha has less caffeine than coffee, it still contains enough to screw with stress hormones if consumed excessively. Amy Shapiro, founder of Real Nutrition, told The Post that “very large caffeine intakes can raise stress hormones, which, in some people, can trigger temporary shedding.”

For most people, one or two servings a day is harmless, healthy even. Matcha contains L-theanine, which can improve alertness without the jittery side effects of espresso, and EGCG, a potent antioxidant that may reduce inflammation and support heart health. Schiff noted that matcha delivers several times more EGCG than regular green tea.

But, as with most things, too much of a good thing can still backfire. Those most at risk for hair loss from matcha are women with low iron levels, heavy menstrual bleeding, vegan diets, or gastrointestinal conditions that limit nutrient absorption. Shapiro advised checking iron levels before blaming your daily Starbucks run.

For anyone worried, maybe just switch up your timing. Schiff suggested avoiding matcha before or after meals rich in plant-based iron, since tannins can block absorption. Pairing those foods with vitamin C-rich options, like bell peppers or strawberries, helps the body absorb iron more efficiently.

In moderation, matcha remains one of the most nutrient-dense teas on the planet. But as with most wellness trends, the internet’s favorite superdrink might not love you back if you overdo it.