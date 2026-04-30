The Infamous Adult Swim Ad Campaign That Sparked a Bomb Scare in Boston

On January 31, 2007, the Boston Police Department responded to multiple complaints about devices resembling bombs being found throughout the city. All in all, they discovered more than three dozen of them, one of which had reportedly been detonated by the bomb squad. The devices were strategically placed near major structures like Fenway Park and were initially perceived as a potential terrorist threat. Roads, highways, and train lines were shut down for 10 hours, leading to widespread panic.

But what authorities found scattered around Boston that day weren’t bombs at all; they were just electronic promotional devices featuring cartoon characters from the animated comedy series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Turner Broadcasting, which was airing the show during Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block at the time, sought to generate buzz for it and commissioned two men to launch a promotional campaign on its behalf. Peter Berdovsky and Sean Stevens, who rigged up the blinking signs, were later arrested and charged with placing hoaxing devices and disorderly conduct.

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The pair pled not guilty, but faced up to five years in prison if convicted. Assistant Attorney General John Grossman wasn’t convinced of their story and said that it was “clear the intent was to get attention by causing fear and unrest.” Turner chairman Phil Kent eventually took responsibility and apologized to the citizens of Boston for the debacle. Boston Mayor Thomas Menino still vowed to take legal action against Turner, citing over $750,000 in damages.

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The Infamous Adult Swim Ad Campaign That Shut Down Boston

In the end, prosecutors dropped the criminal charges against Berdovsky and Stevens, and the two were only sentenced to community service. On the other hand, Jim Samples, who approved of the marketing campaign, resigned as general manager of Cartoon Network due to the fallout.

Turner and the company they hired to do the job wound up paying $2 million in restitution, of which $1 million went to funding homeland security and similar programs. They released yet another statement afterward saying, “We understand now that in today’s post-Sept. 11 environment, it was reasonable and appropriate for citizens and law enforcement officials to take any perceived threat posed by our light boards very seriously and to respond as they did.”