The Japanese Idol Who Lets Fans Smell Her Armpits After Shows

Japan’s idol industry has never been shy about fan service. But Hari Matsumoto, an underground idol from Wakayama Prefecture, just totally redefined the term.

After her performances, instead of the standard handshake or hug, Matsumoto has been letting fans smell her armpits. Photos and videos went viral almost immediately (obviously). In one widely circulated clip, a middle-aged male fan mimics a puppy, raises his fists excitedly, and leans in. Matsumoto pulls him in for a hug afterward. One fan posted, “I really like your scent.” Another announced he felt like he was born to meet her.

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The internet had questions.

A Japanese Idol Is Offering Fans a Very Intimate Post-Show Experience

To understand how this even gets to this point, it helps to know what being an underground idol actually looks like. These aren’t the polished, agency-backed performers showing up in TV commercials you normally see reach stardom. They perform in small theaters, live houses, and shopping centers. They survive on direct fan interaction because that’s largely all they have.

The economics are brutal. According to a documentary on the industry, about 80% of underground idols work under extremely difficult conditions, earning less than half the average Japanese worker’s monthly income—roughly $753 USD per month. Some agencies withhold wages entirely. A survey of 102 active idols found that more than half reported mental health issues.

It’s still a weird thing to offer. The desperation driving it, though, is pretty easy to understand.

Matsumoto has 400,000 social media followers, which is impressive for someone operating outside the mainstream. Keeping those followers engaged and converting them into paying attendees requires staying in the conversation by any means necessary. She found a way.

Public reaction was split. Critics called it disgusting and drew comparisons to low-end adult entertainment. “It is better to think of it as low-priced adult entertainment rather than idols,” one commenter wrote. Supporters argued it was consensual fan engagement and nothing more. Others just felt bad. “I feel sad for Matsumoto,” wrote one user, pointing to the industry conditions that quietly push performers into these corners.

Matsumoto hasn’t offered a public explanation. She doesn’t really need to. Her name is everywhere right now, and in the underground idol economy, that’s a win.