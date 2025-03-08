‘The Last of Us’ Has Its Final Season 2 Trailer Leaked, and Everyone’s Hyped

Everyone is on pins and needles waiting for the second season of The Last of Us. Well, if you wanted your excitement to reach a peak before the show’s formal debut, you’re in luck! As is tradition, the final trailer of Season 2 of The Last of Us leaked. And it looks incredible.

I can’t get into everything that personally excites me about the trailer because I’d be spoiling the hell out of what could happen. “I could see them doing all of Ellie’s seattle arc this season, unless they’re gonna be inter-cutting between the two timelines. Theatre confrontation would probably be the most controversial place to finish up, but it also makes sense narratively I guess.”

But I can absolutely tease y’all who know nothing by sharing vague The Last of Us Reddit posts from fellow fans. “OHMYGOD so much more action, that’s perfect. Seeing Seraphite children, even younger than Lev, is quite heartbreaking. Abby seems to climb up a fence, the Jackson fence? Oh oh they changing stuff so that’s good. Bella looks amazing, I don’t know why people think she won’t handle it or looks 12. Uncle Joel is gonna break my heart omg.”

“I think the reception by the general tv audience will be a lot less controversial than the game. It will be interesting to see if they follow the same format as the game but the trailer suggests they will not. I think a lot of people had a problem with the format, so I guess we will have to see.” For the rare folks who walk into this article with no knowledge of The Last of Us… uh, you’ll see.

Then again, it does look like the show might deviate significantly from the games. If that’s the case, then maybe we’re all in the dark. Which is a horrifying thought considering how much both the games and Season 1 of The Last of Us ruined me emotionally. But, we’ll see. I wish you all the best, Joel and Ellie. Even though it’s likely suffering will be had all around.